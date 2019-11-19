There’s now an app that’ll help you remember to bring your reusable bags to the store
Do you struggle with remembering to grab your reusable bags when you go shopping? There’s now an app for that. Bag Mindr was developed by a woman who found herself also forgetting this task. Bag Mindr will alert you when you’re within a preset distance to selected stores to take your bags with you. You can select the stores, the frequency, days and times of the reminders. Bag Mindr is a free app available on GooglePlay and the App Store and you can probably set it to remind you when you leave your house too.
Bag Mindr