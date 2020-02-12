There’s no safe level of air pollution exposure
There’s no safe level of air pollution exposure, that’s what researchers are saying after a large-scale study found a correlation between exposure to fine particle matter and cardiac arrests. They found that exposure to particle matter that was even below global standards was hazardous, an indication that tighter regulations and cleaner energy is required. The study was conducted by University of Sydney scientists analyzing air quality in Japan against approximately 250,000 cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is a major medical emergency with less than one in 10 people surviving these events.
