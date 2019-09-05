There’s A New Item On The Starbucks Hidden Menu: Cinderella Latte
The Pumpkin Spice Latte has been back at Starbucks for a little over a week now . . . but if you’re already bored with it, maybe it’s time to switch things up.
There’s a secret menu item at Starbucks called the “Cinderella Latte.” Some people apparently discovered it last fall, but it’s just starting to spread this year.
If you want it, it’s a Pumpkin Spice Latte where you swap out half of the pumps of pumpkin spice and replace them with pumps of white chocolate mocha.