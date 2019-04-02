“The Umbrella Academy” renewed for second season

My Chemical Romance may still be broken up, but here’s some good news for Gerard Way fans: The Umbrella Academy is coming back.

Netflix’s live-action adaption of the former MCR leader’s comic book series of the same name has officially been renewed for a second season.

Cast-members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher are all set to reprise their roles as members of a dysfunctional, super-powered family who must unite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and stop the apocalypse.

“So psyched,” Way says of the renewal.

The second season of The Umbrella Academy will consist of 10 hour-long episodes. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

