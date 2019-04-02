“The Umbrella Academy” renewed for second season

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

My Chemical Romance may still be broken up, but here’s some good news for Gerard Way fans: The Umbrella Academy is coming back.

Netflix’s live-action adaption of the former MCR leader’s comic book series of the same name has officially been renewed for a second season.

Cast-members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher are all set to reprise their roles as members of a dysfunctional, super-powered family who must unite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and stop the apocalypse.

“So psyched,” Way says of the renewal.

The second season of The Umbrella Academy will consist of 10 hour-long episodes. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Report: Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery Watch Dave Grohl watch Billie Eilish on “Ellen” Rolling Stones postpone full North American tour after Mick Jagger advised he needs medical treatment Bryan Ferry and two other founding Roxy Music members to reunite for Rock Hall performance Fables of the Construction: R.E.M.’s early history profiled in new book Everclear’s Art Alexakis reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis