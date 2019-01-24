Are you still using disinfecting wipes at home? It’s not a great idea. Disinfectants kill germs by using antimicrobial pesticides and these chemicals can trigger asthma, allergies and other health concerns. Overuse of disinfectants may lead to “superbugs”, bacteria that’s resistant to antibiotics. Some exposure to living bacteria is healthy for us, particularly strengthening immune systems. To reduce germs, the best first step is to wash your hands in warm, soapy water regularly. To clean, use products without antimicrobial pesticides.

The trouble with disinfecting wipes