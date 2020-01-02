      Weather Alert

The Trailer For “A Quiet Place II” Has Dropped

The first look at John Krasinski’s horror sequel is just as creepy as the first, if not more. Emily Blunt reprises her role of Evelyn Abbott, alongside her children: deaf daughter Regan, older son Marcus and a newborn baby.

The flick follows the Abbott family as they discover they’re not the only humans still alive in the post-apocalyptic world and will answer more questions about where the terrifying killer beasts have come from.

The trailer also shows a flashback to the moment the creatures invaded Earth.

TAGS
a quite place 2 abbott family corey foley earth emily blunt mitch elliott trailer
