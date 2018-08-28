The Struts tease new version of “Body Talks” with Kesha, due out Wednesday

The Struts are teaming up with Kesha for a new version of their single “Body Talks.” According to a tweet from the English rockers, the collaboration will be released this Wednesday, August 29.

Both The Struts and Kesha shared the artwork for the single, which features the pop star wearing an all-white suit; Luke Spiller and company are dressed in black.

Kesha is no stranger to working with rock bands: She previously teamed up with Eagles of Death Metal for two songs on her 2017 album, Rainbow, and she’s also worked with Alice Cooper.

The original version of “Body Talks” was released earlier this summer. It’s the lead single from The Struts‘ forthcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to 2016’s Everybody Wants.

