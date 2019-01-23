The Strumbellas announce new album, “Rattlesnake”

The Strumbellas have announced the details of their next album. The fourth studio effort from the Canadian folk rockers is titled Rattlesnake, and it arrives on March 29.

Rattlesnake features the previously released single “Salvation.” The album follows 2016’s Hope, which spawned the hit single “Spirits.”

The Strumbellas will launch a U.S. tour in support of Rattlesnake May 1 in Boston. Visit TheStrumbellas.ca for ticket info.

Here’s the Rattlesnake track list:

“Salvation”

“I’ll Wait”

“One Hand Up”

“Running Scared (Desert Song)”

“We All Need Someone”

“We Were Young”

“The Party”

“High”

“All My Life”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.