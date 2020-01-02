THE STROKES: New Album This Year
(Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)
The Strokes announced during their New Year’s Eve show in Brooklyn, New York that they’ll release a new album this year.
It’ll be the first album from the New York City band since 2013’s Comedown Machine. Singer Julian Casablancas told the crowd at the Barclays Center, “We’ve got a new album coming out soon! 2020, here we come. The 2010s, whatever they’re called, we took ’em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them.”
The group then unveiled a new song called “Ode to the Mets,” which features lyrics that refer to that team’s past couple of seasons. Watch the performance on YouTube.