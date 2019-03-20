The “Stranger Things 3” Trailer Is Here

The first trailer for “Stranger Things 3” is here and it’s full on 1985.

The trailer that’s set to music from Mötley Crue starts with Dustin coming home from summer camp and surprised by his friends.

Also in the trailer, you see the new Starcourt Mall and for some reason, parents are protesting outside of the mall. Also in the trailer, you see Will looking sad and sweating while looking at pictures of his friends.

There are lots more to tell but you’ve got to see the trailer for yourself. Season 3 of “Stranger Things” will be on Netflix on the Fourth of July.