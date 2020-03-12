The Simpsons ‘Predicted’ Tom Hanks Would Get Coronavirus
Fans of The Simpsons believe that the show predicted actor Tom Hanks would be struck with the coronavirus.
The iconic animated TV show has been known to foresee major world events – from Donald Trump’s presidency to the discovery of a three-eyed mutant fish to the erection of London skyscraper The Shard.
The show previously ‘predicted’ the coronavirus itself – with 1993 episode Marge In Chains featuring a far-eastern virus sweeping the planet and infecting the residents of Springfield.
Fans now believe the writers foretold that actor Hanks, 63, would have to self-isolate one day, as news broke that the Hollywood star and his wife, Rita Wilson, caught COVID-19 while filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic on location in Australia.
In 2007’s The Simpsons Movie – the show’s big screen version of the show – Hanks makes a cameo appearance, advertising a ‘new Grand Canyon’ because the main one has ‘gotten boring’.