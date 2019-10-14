The Search Continues For Missing University Of Portland Student
More than a hundred volunteers met in Peninsula Park on Sunday to search for missing University of Portland student Owen Klinger.
Volunteers were given the last known photo of Klinger and a list of items he may have had on him. They combed every inch of the parks to see if they could find any clues to figure out what happened to him.
The 18-year-old freshman has not been seen since Sunday, October 6. Klinger told his roommates he was going to a lacrosse team meeting, but never showed up. He withdrew money from an ATM, then his phone went dark and is still off as of Sunday, according to friends of the family.
So far, there have been no new leads about what happened to Klinger. That’s why searchers are now combing every area they can think of, canvassing businesses, and handing out flyers with Klinger’s picture all over the city.
PLEASE CLICK here to donate to the family’s Go Fund me page.If you see Owen Klinger, you are asked to call 911. If you have any information that can help in the search, call Portland police at 503-823-1081 or email missing@portlandoregon.gov
Klinger’s family also started an email account to help. If you want to get involved in the search efforts email findowenk@gmail.com.