The Rolling Stones to release expanded concert video from 1994 “Voodoo Lounge” tour

In 1995, The Rolling Stones released a concert video titled Voodoo Lounge Live featuring footage from a November 1994 show at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Now the rock legends are set to unleash an expanded and remastered version of the film in multiple formats on November 16.

Retitled Voodoo Lounge Uncut, the package will feature 10 previously unreleased performances and will be available as a DVD/two-CD set, a DVD/two-Blu-ray collection and a digital video. Three-LP sets on black vinyl and colored vinyl as well as digital-audio editions also will be released.

The concert took place during The Rolling Stones’ tour in support of their chart-topping 1994 album Voodoo Lounge, which included the songs “You Got Me Rocking,” “Love Is Strong” and “Out of Tears.” The show featured guest appearances by Whoopi Goldberg, Sheryl Crow, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Bo Diddley and blues guitarist Robert Cray.

The band’s set featured several Voodoo Lounge tunes, a few covers, some deep cuts from the group’s back catalog and a generous assortment of classics, including “Tumbling Dice,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Beast of Burden,” “Angie,” “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

The Voodoo Lounge Uncut video also contain five bonus performances shot in August 1994 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

You can pre-order Voodoo Lounge Uncut now at Eagle-Rock.com.

Here’s the track list for the Voodoo Lounge Uncut video and audio releases:

Whoopi Goldberg Intro

“Not Fade Away”

“Tumbling Dice”

“You Got Me Rocking”

“Rocks Off”*

“Sparks Will Fly”*

“Live with Me”*

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

“Beast of Burden”*

“Angie”

“Dead Flowers”*

“Sweet Virginia”

“Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”*

“It’s All Over Now”

“Stop Breakin’ Down Blues”

“Who Do You Love?”

“I Go Wild”*

“Miss You”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Before They Make Me Run”*

“The Worst”

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Monkey Man”*

“Street Fighting Man”*

“Start Me Up”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“Brown Sugar”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

Bonus Performances from Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ:

“Shattered”

“Out of Tears”

“All Down the Line”

“I Can’t Get Next to You”

“Happy”

* = previously unreleased.

