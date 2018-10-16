The Revivalists plan 2019 US tour dates

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Revivalists have announced a 2019 U.S. tour in support of their forthcoming album, Take Good Care. The headlining trek begins January 11 in Washington, D.C., and will wrap up April 6 in Key West, Florida.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 19 at 10 a.m. local time via TheRevivalists.com.

Take Good Care, featuring the single “All My Friends,” arrives November 9. It follows The Revivalists’ 2015 album, Men Amongst Mountains, which spawned the hit “Wish I Knew You.”

In other news, The Revivalists will perfor “All My Friends” on CBS’ The Late Show this Thursday, October 18.

Here are The Revivalists’ 2019 U.S. tour dates:

1/11 — Washington, D.C., The Anthem
1/12 — Philadelphia, PA, The Metropolitan Opera House
1/13 — Boston, MA, House of Blues
1/16 — New York, NY, Beacon Theatre
1/17 — New York, NY, Beacon Theatre
3/8 — Madison, WI, The Sylvee
3/9 — St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre
3/10 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre
3/13 — Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre
3/15 — Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre
3/16 — Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea Theatre
3/27 — Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
3/29 — Houston, TX, Revention Music Center
3/30 — Austin, TX, Stubb’s BBQ
3/31 — Austin, TX, Stubb’s BBQ
4/3 — Orlando, FL, House of Blues
4/5 — St. Petersburg, FL, Jannus Live
4/6 — Key West, FL, Key West Amphitheater

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

2019 Experience Hendrix Tour, featuring Billy Cox, Dave Mustaine, Joe Satriani & more, kicks off in March Fleetwood Mac responds to Lindsey Buckingham lawsuit, “looks forward to their day in court” Watch 10-year old fan join Foo Fighters on stage for Metallica covers Lindsey Buckingham is now suing Fleetwood Mac over his ouster from the band Sting and Shaggy team up for “Miami Vice”-inspired video for their song “Gotta Get Back My Baby” Foo Fighters, Muse lead “Billboard” 30th anniversary Alternative Songs charts