The Revivalists plan 2019 US tour dates

The Revivalists have announced a 2019 U.S. tour in support of their forthcoming album, Take Good Care. The headlining trek begins January 11 in Washington, D.C., and will wrap up April 6 in Key West, Florida.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 19 at 10 a.m. local time via TheRevivalists.com.

Take Good Care, featuring the single “All My Friends,” arrives November 9. It follows The Revivalists’ 2015 album, Men Amongst Mountains, which spawned the hit “Wish I Knew You.”

In other news, The Revivalists will perfor “All My Friends” on CBS’ The Late Show this Thursday, October 18.

Here are The Revivalists’ 2019 U.S. tour dates:

1/11 — Washington, D.C., The Anthem

1/12 — Philadelphia, PA, The Metropolitan Opera House

1/13 — Boston, MA, House of Blues

1/16 — New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

1/17 — New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

3/8 — Madison, WI, The Sylvee

3/9 — St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre

3/10 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre

3/13 — Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre

3/15 — Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre

3/16 — Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea Theatre

3/27 — Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

3/29 — Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

3/30 — Austin, TX, Stubb’s BBQ

3/31 — Austin, TX, Stubb’s BBQ

4/3 — Orlando, FL, House of Blues

4/5 — St. Petersburg, FL, Jannus Live

4/6 — Key West, FL, Key West Amphitheater

