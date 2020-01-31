The Revivalists Make Muscle Shoals Magic, Surprise EP
The Revivalists have surprise released a new EP, video and making-of documentary from their live recording sessions at the legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
The seven-song Made in Muscle Shoals features live takes on four songs off their current album Take Good Care, including the hit “Oh No,” as well as a piano-and-vocal version of their platinum single “Wish I Knew You,” a cover of The Bee Gees‘ “To Love Somebody” and a new song titled “Bitter End.”
There’s also a live-in-the-studio video to accompany “Bitter End” and a 17-minute film that shares the EP’s title and documents its creation.