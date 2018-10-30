The Revivalists decry gun violence with new song, “Shoot You Down”

The Revivalists have premiered a new song called “Shoot You Down.” The anti-gun violence track will appear on the band’s upcoming album, Take Good Care.

“‘Shoot You Down’ is a song that was written straight from the heart earlier this year,” says frontman David Shaw. “It’s an anti-gun violence song meant to bring awareness to a very serious and increasing issue that we currently have in this country.”

A limited edition seven-inch vinyl single, featuring “Shoot You Down” and fellow Take Good Care track “You and I,” is out now in independent record stores. Proceeds from sales of the single will benefit gun control organization Everytown.

You can also watch a live video of The Revivalists playing “Shoot You Down” live last month at the iconic Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado now on YouTube.

Take Good Care will be released November 9.

