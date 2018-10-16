Shopping online for clothing has an incredible impact on the environment. When you send back clothes that don’t fit, 30-50% of the returned items never get restocked. Instead they’re eventually shredded and thrown in the landfill. There’s an Oregon-based company that’s trying to change that and offer a more circular approach to the issue. The Renewal Workshop has a factory where brands send their non-sellable merchandise. Items are sorted and cleaned, repairs, if needed are made, and then sold online. Two thirds of items they receive can be renewed and one third has nothing wrong except missing tags. The benefits are numerous. Repairing, reusing and reducing fashion consumption saves cities money, keeps clothing out of the landfill and reduces the use of raw materials including fossil fuels.

The Renewal Workshop