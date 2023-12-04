The Oldest Living Land Animal Celebrates A Birthday Today

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A woman in California is going viral after her pet tortoise named Tiptoe just celebrated his 22nd birthday. When she was 7, she asked Santa for an African tortoise, and he delivered. They can live up to 100 years. (Here are some before and after pics.)

2. In other tortoise news: The oldest living land animal in the world celebrates a birthday today. Jonathan the tortoise lives on an island in the South Atlantic and turns 191 today. His species has an average lifespan of 150 years. (He looks pretty good for his age . . . I guess.)

3. How heartbreaking would this be? A guy in Raleigh, North Carolina named Joshua Allen bought a lottery ticket last month and missed the jackpot by ONE number. He matched four of five, and only took home 250 bucks.

But don’t feel bad for him. A week later, he bought another ticket . . . matched ALL FIVE numbers that time . . . and won over 660 GRAND. He took home $472,000 after taxes. He’s planning to pay off his student loans and buy a house.

-Mitch-

www.shaneco.com