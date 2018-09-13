The Ocean Cleanup project

The Ocean Cleanup, the project led by a young Dutchman, launched this past week. The idea is five years in the making and the goal is to clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The Ocean Cleanup is a passive system that consists of a 2,000 foot floating boom made up of plastic piping four feet in diameter. Once it’s deployed, it’ll move into a broad U-shape. Below the booms is a 9 foot skirt that will corral the plastic trash helping it float to the top. The push of the water against the net will propel fish and marine life under the skirt. A garbage ship will be sent out every six to eight weeks to collect the trash and send it to shore to be recycled. The system takes five days to be towed to the testing area and if it works well, it’ll be put into place at the Great Pacific Garbage patch between California and Hawaii. The next challenge will be to see how it survives winter storms.

