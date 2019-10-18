The National’s Matt Berninger announces first solo album, ‘Serpentine Prison’

The National frontman Matt Berninger is striking out on his own with his debut solo album.
In an Instagram post, Berninger reveals that the record will be titled Serpentine Prison. It will be produced and arranged by legendary R&B/soul musician Booker T. Jones, who Berninger calls a “kind, patient, visionary genius.”
“More about it soon but basically I’m the luckiest man in the universe with lots of brilliant friends who can play [instruments],” Berninger writes. “Not worthy!”
Berninger recently released a new song called “Walking on a String” with indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. The National’s latest album, I Am Easy to Find, arrived last May.
