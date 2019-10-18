      Weather Alert

The National’s Matt Berninger announces first solo album, ‘Serpentine Prison’

ABC Audio

The National frontman Matt Berninger is striking out on his own with his debut solo album.

In an Instagram post, Berninger reveals that the record will be titled Serpentine Prison. It will be produced and arranged by legendary R&B/soul musician Booker T. Jones, who Berninger calls a “kind, patient, visionary genius.”

“More about it soon but basically I’m the luckiest man in the universe with lots of brilliant friends who can play [instruments],” Berninger writes. “Not worthy!”

Berninger recently released a new song called “Walking on a String” with indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. The National’s latest album, I Am Easy to Find, arrived last May.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
Episode 32 features Betty Shelley / Reduce Your Waste Project
Episode 31 features Patrick Morgan / Metro's Recycling Information Hotline
Episode 34 features Kim Smith / Sociology Instructor at PCC and Programs Coordinator at GPSEN
Episode 33 features Corey Omey and Joe Wachunas / Solar Oregon
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets