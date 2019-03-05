The National deliver new music / announce new album

Via Spin –

The National have announced a new album, I Am Easy To Find, out May 17 via 4AD. It’s the band’s eight full-length studio album and first since 2017’s Sleep Well Beast. It comes along with an accompanying short film of the same name, helmed by 20th Century Women director Mike Mills and starring Alicia Vikander. Per a press release, the film will contain music by the National and is inspired by the new album. Mills has characterized the two projects as “playfully hostile siblings that love to steal from each other.”

Look for an Edgefield stop in August on the 30th