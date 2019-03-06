The making of John Lennon’s “Imagine” album profiled on upcoming A&E “Biography” episode

A new two-hour TV special titled John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky, about the making of John Lennon‘s classic 1971 album, Imagine, and its title track, will premiere this Monday, March 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT as an episode of the A&E series Biography.

The documentary features previously unseen footage from the archives of the late Beatles legend and his wife, Yoko Ono, as well as new interviews with Ono, Lennon’s son Julian, photographer David Bailey, and other people who were close to John and Yoko at that time.

The film explores how the couple worked together to combine their political with their musical and artistic endeavors. You can watch a preview clip of Above Us Only Sky on A&E’s YouTube channel featuring a number of Lennon associates sharing their reaction to first hearing John’s enduring song, “Imagine.”

John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky was directed by Michael Epstein, whose credits also include the 2010 LennoNYC documentary, about Lennon’s fight against the U.S. government’s attempts to deport him while he was living in New York City during the 1970s.

