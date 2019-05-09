The Lumineers want your family portraits

If you have any photo albums filled with old family portraits, The Lumineers want to take a look at them.

The folk rockers are asking you to submit your family portraits for a new project related to the release of their upcoming album, III. You can share yours now via Submit.TheLumineers.com.

The exact details of the nature of the project have yet to be announced, but the family theme makes sense given the concept of III. The album is separated into three chapters, each one focusing on one person in the fictitious Sparks family, whose story spans three generations.

In other Lumineers news, the band is playing a pair of III “sneak-preview” shows next week, taking place May 15 in Birmingham, Alabama and May 16 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Visit TheLumineers.com for ticket info.

III, featuring the lead single “Gloria,” is due out September 13. It’s the follow-up to 2016’s Cleopatra.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.