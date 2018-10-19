The Lumineers cellist Neyla Pekarek leaves band to pursue solo project

The Lumineers have lost a member. Cellist Neyla Pekarek has announced she’s leaving the band in order to pursue a solo project.

“They say when a snake sheds its skin, it is a sign of rebirth, transformation, and new beginnings,” Pekarek says in a statement. “Eight years ago, I answered a Craigslist ad to be in a band. In those eight years, we were nominated for two Grammys, we met President Obama, and we saw just about every dark, dingy green room this big, beautiful planet has to offer.”

“I am incredibly grateful for these experiences and opportunities, but it is time to shed my skin,” she adds. “It is time for a new adventure.”

In their own statement, The Lumineers write, “A band is like an organism — it grows, changes & evolves. These changes aren’t easy but are an unavoidable part of life.”

“After writing, recording & touring the past eight years, Neyla has decided to leave the Lumineers to pursue her solo career,” the band continues. “We wish her nothing but the best.”

Pekarek joined The Lumineers in 2010, and played on both of their albums. She’ll release her debut solo album, Rattlesnake, in 2019.

