Disney released the first trailer for the “Lion King” remake over the holiday weekend, and it almost broke a record. The trailer got 224.6 million views within 24 hours.

That’s just short of the 238 million views that the “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer got in its first 24 hours.

The “live-action” CGI remake of “The Lion King” opens July 19th.

It stars the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, and Beyoncé as Nala.