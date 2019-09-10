The List of the Hottest Toys of the 2019 Holiday Season Is Out

Labor Day is still within memory but for the retail industry it is full speed ahead to the Holidays.
Amazon is leading the pack with the release of their list of the ‘Hottest Toys’ for 2019. In the past, items on the Amazon list have sold out so check the list (and check it twice) then buy before they’re gone!
LEGO Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire Hogwarts Clock Tower
Harry Potter legos..
…what could be better?
Furreal Plum, the Curious Panda
This $99 Amazon exclusive is an interactive stuffed animal that plays with kids during the day and plays music at night.
Monopoly Voice Banking
The board game has been adding more and more modern elements over the past few years. This latest update puts Mr Monopoly in charge of the money.
Wildluvs Juno My Baby Elephant
Already sold out, this interactive toy with a moving trunk responds to touch and plays games with your young child.
Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls
Good news, despite the name, there’s nothing poop-related about these $50 dolls. Bad news: There is slime involved.