The Latest Tik Tok Challenge: Peeling A Raw Egg!

After eating Tide Pods and falling off milk crates, it’s almost refreshing to see a TikTok challenge that’s ONLY about wasting food: The new TikTok trend is to film yourself trying to peel an egg that’s still RAW. Which IS possible, apparently. CLICK HERE to see a successful attempt!
It’s something doctors and dentists do in school to practice their skills, and it’s VERY hard to do without piercing the membrane inside the shell. The most popular tools to use seem to be tweezers and cuticle pushers. You just have to be patient and break off tiny pieces.
Getting the last few pieces seems to be the hardest part. Almost every video ends with yolk everywhere, so maybe try it over the sink.
-Mitch-