When I was a kid we were that family on the block that had to not only rent the movies, but also the VCR. You remember those? They came in that giant hard plastic suitcase… what a time to be alive!

And now, we are down to just ONE. The last Blockbuster in the world, located right here in Oregon’s Central city of Bend, is going totally Oregon on us teaming up with 10 Barrell and creating their own THE LAST BLOCKBUSTER BEER.

