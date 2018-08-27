The Last Blockbuster In America Is Creating A Beer To Embrace Its Solo Status

The last Blockbuster now has a beer.

The Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon, has hooked up with 10 Barrel Brewing Co. to create a beer called “The Last Blockbuster.” It is a black ale and will be available at all six of the craft brew pub locations, including the two in Bend, for a limited time.

It will debut on September 21 at a block party in Bend which is open to the public.

Co-founder Chris Cox stated, “The Last Blockbuster beer pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-sized chocolate with a light body, smooth finish and hints of nostalgia.”

After the closings of the final Blockbuster stores this year, the Bend spot is now the only one.