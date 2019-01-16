The Killers to headline inaugural KAABOO Texas festival

The Killers and Kid Rock will headline the inaugural KAABOO Texas festival, an off-shoot of Southern California’s KAABOO Del Mar.

The three-day event will be held May 10-12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Other artists on the bill include Lynyrd Synyrd, Bush, The Avett Brothers, Garbage, Blue October, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Collective Soul, Alanis Morissette, Violent Femmes and Counting Crows, among others.

For the full lineup and ticket info, visit KAABOOTexas.com.

