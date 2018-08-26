The Killers hold the conch in “Wonderful Wonderful” video

The Killers have premiered the video for “Wonderful Wonderful,” the title track from the band’s latest album. The black-and-white clip is streaming now on YouTube.

In the video, a young girl finds a conch shell like the one on the Wonderful Wonderful cover, and holds it as she runs across a cracked, desert landscape.

Wonderful Wonderful, which features the singles “The Man” and “Run for Cover,” was released in 2017. The Killers will play a couple of North American shows behind the album in September.

