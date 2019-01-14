The Killers drop new single, “Land of the Free”; performing during Elton John’s Oscars viewing party

The Killers have dropped a new song called “Land of the Free.” The political, choir-backed track is available now for digital download.

The track addresses topics including gun violence, racial inequality and mass incarceration. Speaking to Apple Music’s Beats 1, frontman Brandon Flowers says the message of the song, which he was first moved to write following the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, is: “Enough is enough.”

“Land of the Free” follows The Killers’ 2017 album, Wonderful Wonderful, which features the singles “The Man” and “Run for Cover.” Flowers tells Beats 1 that “in a perfect world,” a new album would arrive by the end of this year, but adds that it’s “more likely” something would be released in 2020.

In other Killers happenings, the band will perform during Elton John‘s 2019 Academy Awards Viewing Party, scheduled for February 24 in Los Angeles. The annual event, now in its 27th year, raises money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Each year, in addition to performing himself, Elton invites a special musical guest to the party; last year’s event featured a set from Greta Van Fleet.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.