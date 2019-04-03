The Killers’ Brandon Flowers shares update on new music: “The list is growing”

The Killers have been working on new music, and frontman Brandon Flowers tells NME how work on the material is going.

“We’ve been at it for a few months,” Flowers says of the recording. “The idea is to try and get something that we’re excited about — maybe about [one] song…a week.”

“So far, we’ve hit that target and the list is growing,” he continues. “We’ll take inventory here soon and see what we’ve got.”

Flowers adds that the band is recording in Utah, where he grew up. Being back there, he says, has influenced the direction of the material.

“That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time,” Flowers explains. “So it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation. Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesizer music. It’s always been part of our DNA but it’s definitely creeping up.”

The Killers’ most recent album is 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. Earlier this year, they dropped a political new single called “Land of the Free.”

