The Head and the Heart shares acoustic version of “Missed Connection”

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Head and the Heart has premiered an acoustic version of “Missed Connection,” the lead single from the band’s upcoming album, Living Mirage.

The unplugged edition of the track strips out most of its pop elements, and leaves a yearning, guitar-driven ballad. You can listen to the acoustic performance now on YouTube.

Living Mirage, the follow-up to 2016’s Signs of Light, is due out May 17. The Head and the Heart is currently on a U.S. tour ahead of the album’s arrival, and they’ll be on the road into the summer and fall.

