The Head and the Heart heads to Joshua Tree in “Missed Connection” video

The Head and the Heart has premiered the video for “Missed Connection,” the lead single from the band’s upcoming album, Living Mirage.

The visual, streaming now on YouTube, is full of grainy clips from The Head and the Heart’s recording sessions in Joshua Tree, California.

“During the making of our new album Living Mirage, we decamped to Joshua Tree, California to write and reflect,” the band says. “This video captures the magic of that special place in spacetime for us.”

Living Mirage, the follow-up to 2016’s Signs of Light, is due out May 17.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.