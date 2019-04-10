The Head and the Heart heads to Joshua Tree in “Missed Connection” video

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Head and the Heart has premiered the video for “Missed Connection,” the lead single from the band’s upcoming album, Living Mirage.

The visual, streaming now on YouTube, is full of grainy clips from The Head and the Heart’s recording sessions in Joshua Tree, California.

“During the making of our new album Living Mirage, we decamped to Joshua Tree, California to write and reflect,” the band says. “This video captures the magic of that special place in spacetime for us.”

Living Mirage, the follow-up to 2016’s Signs of Light, is due out May 17.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Long lost 1966 clip of The Beatles performing on UK TV to be part of London screening event Stevie Nicks illness forces Fleetwood Mac to cancel Jazz Fest gig, postpone tour dates The Black Keys cancel Woodstock 50 set due to “scheduling conflict” Mick Jagger recovering after successful heart valve surgery “Music has never been the same”: Kurt Cobain died 25 years ago today Watch Weezer, The 1975, Billie Eilish & more on Coachella live stream