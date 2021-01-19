The Head and the Heart Go Home
The Head and the Heart have a concert film and live album due out Friday through Amazon.
Rivers and Roads: The Head and the Heart – Live From Pike Place Market was filmed at the Seattle landmark in August 2019 with the band performing a free show from on top of the market. The film will be on Amazon Prime, while the digital album will be available only through Amazon Music. A vinyl version will be out April 2nd.
The film also features interviews with the entire band along with former member and co-founder Josiah Johnson.
The Head and the Heart will celebrate the release with a livestream event on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET. It will feature a live Q&A with the band and an online screening of the film.