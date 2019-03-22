The Head and the Heart announces giant “Living Mirage” tour

The Head and the Heart has announced a gigantic tour in support of the band’s forthcoming album, Living Mirage.

The lengthy jaunt kicks off July 6 in Kansas City, Missouri, and will last into the fall before wrapping up October 20 in Toronto.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit TheHeadandtheHeart.com for all ticket info.

In between the headline dates, The Head and the Heart will perform at the Woodstock 50 festival in Watkins Glen, New York on August 16.

Living Mirage, which features the lead single “Missed Connection,” is due out May 17. It’s the follow-up to 2016’s Signs of Light, which spawned the single “All We Ever Knew.”

Here are The Head and the Heart’s new tour dates:

7/6 — Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

7/7 — St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre

7/9 — Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

7/12 — Dallas, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/13 — Houston, TX, Whit Oak Music Hall

7/14 — Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater

7/17 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/18 — Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/19 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair

7/22 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

7/23 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

7/25 — Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

7/26 — San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8/16 — Watkins Glen, NY, Woodstock 50

9/6 — Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

9/8 — Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

9/10 — Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

9/11 — Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

9/13 — Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

9/18 — Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

9/19 — Ames, IA, Stephens Auditorium

9/21 — Franklin, TN, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

9/26 — Asheville, NC, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

9/27 — Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

9/29 — Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/1 — Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

10/3 — Washington, DC, The Anthem

10/8 — Philadelphia, The Met

10/9 — Albany, NY, Palace Thatre

10/11 — Wallingford, CT, Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

10/12 — Boston, MA, Agganis Arena

10/14 — Moon Township, PA, UPMC Events Center

10/15 — Detroit MI, The Fillmore

10/16 — Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

10/18 — Ottawa, ON, Algonquin Commons Theatre

10/19 — Montreal, QC, MTELUS

10/20 — Toronto, ON, Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

