The Guardian newspaper will no longer accept ads from fossil fuels
Last week The Guardian newspaper announced that it’ll no longer accept advertising from oil and gas companies, becoming the first major news organization to divest from industries that extract fossil fuels. The move was driven, in part, by their newspaper’s reporting on the urgency of climate change and the need to be true to the company’s values, especially as fossil fuel companies continue to use their power to influence polices that harm the planet. The company’s leaders admitted that the ban on fossil fuel advertising will test the firm financially, last year, 40% of its revenue came from advertising.
