The Environmental Price of Fast Fashion
There’s a new report out examining the fast fashion industry. “The Environmental Price of Fast Fashion” found that the resources consumed are enormous. It takes an average of 200 tons of water to produce one ton of textiles, with cotton being the thirstiest, resulting in water shortages in many countries. Pesticides are used heavily and more chemicals are used to spin and weave, and bleach and dye. And then there’s transportation. So what can you do? First, choose secondhand and if you buy new clothes, purchase fewer but higher quality.
