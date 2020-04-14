      Weather Alert

The Environmental Price of Fast Fashion

There’s a new report out examining the fast fashion industry. “The Environmental Price of Fast Fashion” found that the resources consumed are enormous. It takes an average of 200 tons of water to produce one ton of textiles, with cotton being the thirstiest, resulting in water shortages in many countries. Pesticides are used heavily and more chemicals are used to spin and weave, and bleach and dye. And then there’s transportation. So what can you do? First, choose secondhand and if you buy new clothes, purchase fewer but higher quality.

 

The Environmental Price of Fast Fashion

#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man