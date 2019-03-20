The Cure is working on first new album in 10 years

Brian Rasic/WireImage

The Cure frontman Robert Smith has confirmed that the goth icons have begun work on a new album, their first in over a decade.

Speaking to South Africa’s 5FM radio, Smith says that he and The Cure have “just started — we haven’t quite finished — recording our first new album in 10 years.”

The Cure’s most recent album is 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

Meanwhile, The Cure will be welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during this year’s induction ceremony, held March 29 in Brooklyn, New York. Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor will introduce the group.

