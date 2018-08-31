The Cranberries detail 25th anniversary edition of debut album

The Cranberries have announced a special 25th anniversary edition of their 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?. The four-disc box set will be released on October 19.

Along with a remastered edition of the original album, which spawned the singles “Linger” and “Dreams,” the deluxe version of Everybody Else includes a host of outtakes, B-sides and demos, some of which were recorded under the band’s original name, The Cranberry Saw Us.

The Cranberries had originally planned to release the Everybody Else reissue earlier this year so as to coincide with album’s actual anniversary in March, but the project was put on hold following the unexpected death of frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan, who passed away in January at age 46.

In a statement released in March, the surviving Cranberries members announced that they’d be going forward with the reissue in honor of O’Riordan. They also plan on releasing a brand-new album, for which O’Riordan had recorded vocals before her death, in 2019.

Meanwhile, The Cranberries’ hit single “Zombie,” from their 1994 album No Need to Argue, is being introduced to new listeners thanks to Bad Wolves‘ cover of the song, which reached number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

