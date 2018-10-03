The City of Portland is giving away free yard trees. The program is open to all Portlanders through the Portland Parks & Recreation Urban Forestry. The idea behind the giveaway is to increase Portland’s tree canopy. Trees are for planting on private property, so front, side or backyards but not in the parking strip. There are a variety of medium to large trees available including native, conifer, evergreen and deciduous species and you’re limited to two trees per household. There will be two giveaway events on October 13th and November 3rd.

Find out how you can get one here