The Black Keys will record a new album “at some point”: “We were always planning on making another record”

The Black Keys haven’t released an album since 2014’s Turn Blue, and between Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney‘s many other projects, the wait for a new record doesn’t seem like it’ll end any time soon. However, that doesn’t mean the duo has abandoned the idea altogether.

“We were always planning on making another record,” Carney tells Rolling Stone. “We will do it at some point, because we just burned out a little bit.”

The drummer adds that the long touring cycle behind the last few Black Keys albums left the pair exhausted and homesick.

“We spent just so much time on the road over a five-year period that it started becoming, ‘The next time we make a record, how do we avoid spending two hundred twenty days every year away from our houses?’” Carney explains. “As soon as we figure that out, I’m sure we’ll make a record.”

That task might be even harder now that Carney’s fiancee, pop singer Michelle Branch, has given birth to their first child together, son Rhys James Carney. The couple got engaged in 2017; they started dating while Carney was producing Branch’s latest album, Hopeless Romantic.

Auerbach, meanwhile, has been busy with multiple musical projects since Turn Blue arrived four years ago. In 2015, his band The Arcs released their debut album, Yours, Dreamily, and he released his sophomore solo album, Waiting on a Song, in 2017.

