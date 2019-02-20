The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney launches new project, Sad Planets

Tee Pee Records

The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney is launching a new band…and paying tribute to his hometown in the process.

The project is called Sad Planets, and also features fellow Akron, Ohio native John Petkovic, who plays in bands including Cobra Verde and Sweet Apple. The duo will release their debut album, fittingly titled Akron, Ohio, on April 19.

You can listen to the first Sad Planets single, titled “Not of This World,” streaming now on Soundcloud.

The Black Keys’ most recent album is 2014’s Turn Blue. Since then, Carney has taken part in a variety of projects, including producing and playing on his then-girlfriend, now-fiancée Michelle Branch‘s 2017 album, Hopeless Romantic.

Meanwhile, frontman Dan Auerbach started a new band called The Arcs and released another solo album, 2017’s Waiting on a Song.

Here’s the Akron, Ohio track list:

“Just Landed”
“Not of This World”
“Yesterday Girls”
“City Ghosts”
“Bad Cells”
“Want You to Want You”
“(Falling into the Arms of a) Refugee”
“Long Goodbye”
“Heaven’s Devils”
“Disappearing”

