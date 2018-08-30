The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch welcome first child together

The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney and his fiancée Michelle Branch have welcomed their first child together.

“Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys [Reese] James Carney,” the pop singer wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the new arrival. “Born August 28th, 2018. At 11:48pm. 8 lbs 13oz 20 inches.”

Last July, on her 34th birthday, Branch and Carney became engaged. In February of 2018, the couple announced that they were putting their May 2018 wedding plans on hold because Branch was pregnant. When the two do wed, it’ll be Branch’s second marriage, and Carney’s third.

Carney first met Branch at a Grammy party in 2015, and he offered to help her make a new album. By the time that album, Hopeless Romantic, arrived in the spring of 2017, the two were romantically involved.

