The Black Keys make “Billboard” chart history with “Lo/Hi”

The Black Keys have made Billboard chart history thanks to their comeback single, “Lo/Hi.”

The track, the first new tune from the Akron, Ohio duo since their 2014 album Turn Blue, has become the first song to simultaneously rule all four of the Billboard rankings that measure airplay on rock stations: Mainstream Rock Songs, Alternative Songs, Adult Alternative Songs and Rock Airplay, the most recent of which launched in 2009.

“Dark Necessities” by Red Hot Chili Peppers came close to hitting for the rock airplay chart cycle in 2016. The single led each tally for at least a week, but never all four at the same time.

“Lo/Hi” is the lead single off the Keys’ upcoming new album Let’s Rock, due out June 28. They’ll launch a North American headlining tour behind the record in September.

