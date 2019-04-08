The Black Keys cancel Woodstock 50 set due to “scheduling conflict”

The Black Keys have dropped out of the lineup for the Woodstock 50 festival.

“Due to a scheduling conflict, The Black Keys will unfortunately need to cancel their set at @woodstockfest,” reads a statement posted to the duo’s Twitter. “The band wants to let fans know as soon as possible and before tickets go on sale.”

No other details were given, but whatever the scheduling conflict is, it must be pretty important to interfere with the 50th anniversary Woodstock celebration.

As for who will be playing Woodstock 50, the loaded lineup includes The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Greta Van Fleet, Cage the Elephant, The Lumineers, Portugal, the Man, The Raconteurs and Robert Plant, among many more.

Woodstock 50 takes place August 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York. Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 22. Visit Woodstock.com for more info.

Last month, The Black Keys returned with a song called “Lo/Hi,” their first new track in five years. They’ll launch a North American tour alongside Modest Mouse in September.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.