The Black Keys announce new album, “Let’s Rock”; song “Eagle Birds” out now

The Black Keys have announced the details of their next album. The ninth studio effort from the Ohio duo — and the first since 2014’s Turn Blue — is titled Let’s Rock, and it’ll be released on June 28.

“When we’re together, we are The Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen,” says frontman Dan Auerbach.

“The record is like a homage to electric guitar,” adds drummer Patrick Carney, who last weekend married his longtime girlfriend, singer/songwriter Michelle Branch. “We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.”

Let’s Rock features the previously released lead single “Lo/Hi,” as well as a new song called “Eagle Birds,” which is available now for digital download.

In support of the new album, The Black Keys will launch a North American headlining tour alongside Modest Mouse in September.

Here’s the Let’s Rock track list:

“Shine a Little Light”

“Eagle Birds”

“Lo/Hi”

“Walk Across the Water”

“Tell Me Lies”

“Every Little Thing”

“Get Yourself Together”

“Sit Around and Miss You”

“Go”

“Breaking Down”

“Under the Gun”

“Fire Walk with Me”

