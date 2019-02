We need this at PDX immediately.

RELATED CONTENT

Corey’s Diary 2/26/19: Not One, But Two Mysteries Solved.

If You Thought You Saw A Llama On The Max, You Weren’t Hallucinating

Starbucks Could Launch Cannabis Drinks

Corey’s Diary 2/25/19: Jeff Is At The Vet With Loki

Nike’s Latest Ad Gives Me Goosebumps

Corey’s Diary 2/22/19: That Looks Like A Pencil Eraser