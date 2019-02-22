The Beatles’ “White Album” goes 24-times platinum

The Beatles‘ self-titled 1968 double album, also known as The White Album, has now been certified 24-times platinum, moving it into fourth place on the Recording Industry Association of America’s list of highest-certified recordings in U.S. history.

The White Album, which last year was the subject of deluxe reissues in various formats and configurations in honor of its 50th anniversary, is now the top certified multiple-disc set of all time.

The only albums receiving more than 24 million certifications are The Eagles‘ Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 compilation with 38 million, Michael Jackson‘s Thriller with 33 million and The Eagles’ Hotel California with 26 million.

“The Beatles are undoubtedly one of the most influential bands of all time, with music that stands the test of time,” says RIAA chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier. “The magic of John [Lennon], Paul [McCartney], George [Harrison] and Ringo [Starr] continues to be experienced by new fans across the country and we are honored to present them with this milestone achievement. Diamond status is already a rare feat — for an album to go 24[-times] Platinum, it has truly become part of America’s cultural fabric.”

The Beatles is the act with the most overall RIAA certifications: 178 million. The Fab Four impressively has five other albums that have achieved Diamond status, surpassing the 10 million mark in certifications:

–The Beatles 1967-1970 compilation, 17 million

—The Beatles 1962-1966 compilation, 15 million

—Abbey Road, 12 million

–The 1 hits collection, 11 million

—Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 11 million.

